Records show dozens of crimes possibly connected to 2 groups

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Court records show 36 criminal investigations just in the past year could be connected to two groups.
These numbers were revealed this week during a court hearing for Damarez Thruston, who is charged in a 2019 murder. According to the documents, authorities believe the incidents may have involved groups known as Bloods and Gangster Disciples.
Not all of the cases listed were fatal, but most involved shootings.
