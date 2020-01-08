Owensboro suspends cardboard collection at recycling center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro has added another restriction when it comes to recycling.
Not only does the drop-off site no longer accept plastic, but they’ve added cardboard to list as well.
Just this week the Owensboro added cardboard to a list of things you can no longer drop off to recycle, and if you do, the city considers that illegal dumping.
This isn’t the first time the city has placed restrictions on recycling. In September, they announced they would no longer be accepting plastic.
According to Recycling Across America, a collapse of recycling is due to people throwing trash into recycling, contaminating it, killing the economic opportunity for recycling.
However, some in the community do not believe that’s reason to stop trying.
“Rather than stepping back and saying ‘we can’t recycle anymore,’ it should be them saying ‘we’re going to start doing more recycling,’" said Sara Lewis, an avid recycler. "But it seems like we’re taking steps backwards instead of forwards. So it was really disappointing.”
Sara also says that because she can no take her cardboard to the drop-off site in Owensboro, she’s having to think of other ways she can help save the planet.
