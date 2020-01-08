OFD to give out fire alarms to those who need them

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials want you to make sure you have this one thing in your home: working fire alarms. If you don’t have one, they say they’ll provide one for you.
In the past six months, fire officials say they responded to three deadly fires. The OFD says they see fires happen mostly in homes.
They say if you have a smoke detector in the home it will increase your chance of survival by 50 percent.
OFD will continue to help the community in preventing fires by going to neighborhoods and supplying smoke detectors.
If you don’t have batteries they will provide those too.
“It’s a better scenario if you have a fire and people are outside when you get there than being inside,” says Battalion Chief Steve Leonard. “Smoke detectors are very inexpensive way to staying alive.”
OFD wants to remind everyone to test their smoke detectors often. If your detector is more than 10 years old it is time to replace it.
