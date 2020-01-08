Newest college pres. hopes to make KWC a ‘college for the community’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College is getting a new president
Doctor Mitzel has officials taken over for former KWC President Barton Darrell, who has served the college since 2013. Doctor Mitzel says he previously worked at Dickinson State University in North Dakota and Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
In his new role, Mitzel says he hopes to Kentucky Wesleyan a “college for the community.”
“I would love to see our students get so involved in the community that upon graduation the first place get to look for their career is here," Mitzel says. "That they’ve fallen in love with this place so much that they wish to stay here. And not everybody will stay, but if we can get to the point where this is the first place they’ll look then we’ve done our job pretty well.”
The new president says he is going to take the next 90 days to meet with staff at the college and leaders in the local community to set new goals for the college.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.