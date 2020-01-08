Neighborhood Watch: EPD search for suspects; Blood drive; Uber adds safety feature

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department wants your help.
According to EPD, the people in the below post were involved in a burglary in the 1500 block of N. Fulton Avenue back on Dec. 9.
If you recognize them or have any other information on the crime, call EPD or the We-Tip hotline.
The Owensboro Police Department wants you to help them save lives.
OPD will be hosting the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center mobile unit in the front lot of the police headquarters on Thursday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. They would love to see you if you are interested in donating during the Kentucky Chapter - Concerns of Police Survivors Blue Blood Drive.
Uber is offering riders a new safety feature.
Riders can opt-in to receive a four-digit pin code to help ensure they are getting into the correct car.
When you order an Uber you will get the pin code. Before getting in the car, you give the driver the code.
The driver will enter the code into the system and if everything matches up you will get a confirmation from Uber you are getting into the correct car.
The new feature comes following the death of a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student. Police say she was murdered after getting into the car of a man impersonating an Uber driver.
