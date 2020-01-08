Murray State looks to extend streak vs JSU

STEPPING UP: Jacksonville State's De'Torrion Ware has averaged 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while Jacara Cross has put up 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Racers, Tevin Brown has averaged 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 45.1 percent of the 91 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.