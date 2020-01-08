Meeting held to discuss rising water bills in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some people in Mt. Vernon are concerned about water bills. They say those water bills seem to be going perpetually up.
Several Mt. Vernon locals have reached out to us, saying bills have jumped between $50 and $100.
A person who lives in Mt. Vernon showed us his bills that range from $57 in October and goes all the way to $245 in January.
We spoke with the water department to clear this up, and it is something they tell me they are very aware of and have been doing everything to fix any issues, many of which they are attributing to new meters.
“We’ll double-check the reading, we’ll go back, we’ll double-check our billing system to make sure that we’ve entered the data correctly, and we’ll do everything that we can to help the customers out on this, if it’s determined that it is a leak, if they bring us a repair bill to prove that they’ve fixed it, then we can get that taken down," said Chuch Gray, Mt. Vernon utilities superintendent.
Tuesday night, several people are meeting to discuss their concerns about this issue.
