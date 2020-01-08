Man arrested, accused of robbing Cromwell Market, running from police

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are now facing charges in an Ohio County robbery. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says that robbery happened Saturday at the Cromwell Market.
Deputies say 19-year-old Aaron Crowe of Scottsville, Kentucky used a large wooden weapon as a threat to get cash from the register before taking off in a stolen car driven by another teen.
The sheriff’s office says Crowe and his accomplice then led them on a chase through several counties.
Authorities eventually caught and arrested Crowe on first-degree robbery and other charges related to the chase.
A juvenile was also charged in this case.
