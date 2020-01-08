Local veteran shares thoughts on US, Iran tension

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As tensions rise between the United States and Iran, we wanted to hear the perspective from a local veteran.
Rolling Thunder President Jerry Blake served in the military for almost four decades. He tells us he believes President Trump has handled the situation with Iran properly.
As for young service members, Blake urges them to lean on their leadership if they have any uncertainty about what may come in the future.
