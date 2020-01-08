Latest Illinois news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

BANK ROBBERY-ILLINOIS
Police: Robber sexually assaulted hostage at Illinois bank
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Police say a man armed with a pellet gun assaulted a woman he took hostage inside an Illinois bank before surrendering to authorities following a six-hour standoff. Thirty-nine-year-old Nicholas August, of Rockford, is jailed on $2 million bond and charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint. Police say he entered Heritage Credit Union in Rockford about 2:30 p.m. Friday and took the 39-year-old employee hostage before ordering other employees out of the building. August surrendered to police around 9 p.m.
AP-ILLINOIS LEGISLATURE-LOOKAHEAD
After successful debut, Pritzker has work on taxes, ethics
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker enjoyed one of the more successful legislative sessions in 2019 of any first-year Illinois executive in recent memory, winning approval for virtually his entire campaign platform. But work continues in 2020. The Democrat will try to persuade voters to approve a change in the state Constitution allowing a progressive income tax whose rate increases with affluence. Scandals involving sitting legislators and ongoing federal investigations will likely prompt ethics reforms when the Legislature convenes in late January. And the quest to relieve pressure of public pensions and local property taxes is never far from the Springfield agenda.
CHILDREN DEAD-HIGH-RISE PLUNGE
No bail for Chicago mom charged with killing 2 sons
CHICAGO (AP) — A 20-year-old Chicago woman has been ordered held without bail on murder charges after police say she killed her two young sons, leaving one in a bathtub and throwing another from an 11th-floor apartment window before jumping herself. Aleah Newell of Chicago is charged with two counts of murder for the death of the boys, ages 2 years and 7 months. She's also charged with attempted murder for stabbing her grandfather before she jumped from the building on Chicago's South Side. Newell, who along with her grandfather is still hospitalized, didn't appear at Saturday's bail hearing.
SECURITY GUARD-FATAL SHOOTING
Security guard fatally shoots man at Chicago restaurant
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a security guard at a Chicago restaurant fatally shot a man after an armed confrontation. The 40-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot in the neck just before 2 a.m. Saturday at El Taconazo La Fiesta restaurant on the city's northwest side, police said. He was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center.
THE RECKONING-SURVIVORS OF COLOR
Church offers little outreach to minority victims of priests
Even as it has pledged to go after predators in its ranks and provide support to those harmed by clergy, the church has done little to identify and reach sexual abuse victims. A survey of dioceses shows only seven know the ethnicity of survivors. While it was clear at least three had records of some sort, only one stated it purposely collected such data as part of the reporting process. For survivors of color, who often face additional social and cultural barriers to coming forward on their own, this means less public exposure, and potentially more opportunities for abuse to go on undetected.
PROTESTS-IRAN
Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq
WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators in dozens of cities around the U.S. gathered to protest the Trump administration's killing of an Iranian general and decision to send thousands more soldiers to the Middle East. More than 70 planned protests on Saturday were being spearheaded by CODEPINK and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a U.S.-based anti-war coalition, along with other groups. From Tampa to Philadelphia, from San Francisco to New York, protesters carried signs and chanted anti-war slogans. The groups said the Trump administration has essentially started a war with Iran by assassinating Qassem Soleimani, the top military leader of that country.
MOTORCYCLE CLUB ARRESTS
Police: Motorcycle club members arrested on weapons charges
BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts state police say they arrested four motorcycle club members and an associate of the group for gun crimes. Troopers said Saturday that the arrests came Friday afternoon and evening in Brockton as members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club were in town to attend a fellow member's memorial service. Two men from Tennessee, one from Connecticut, another from Vermont and a club associate from Illinois were charged with weapons crimes. State troopers seized several handguns and a small amount of methamphetamine. All of them posted bail and are due in Brockton District Court next week.
MARIJUANA-ILLINOIS-BONG DEALERS
Illinois shops excited to sell bongs as pot law takes effect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Owners of Illinois glass pipe shops are elated to begin selling bong paraphernalia after the state's law legalizing recreational marijuana took effect. CU Glass Connection part-owner Jeremy Sample says he and primary owner Owen Serpetis opened their shop Dec. 16 in anticipation of the new law that started Jan. 1. Sample told The News-Gazette their main objectives are to bring some legitimacy to the glassblowing industry and prioritize American-made “quality over quantity.” Products include a variety of dry pipes and water pipes that are crafted by glassblowers from Oregon, Washington, California and Arizona as well as by some local blowers.
SHOOTING AT POLICE-SENTENCE
Chicago-area man gets prison term for firing at police
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for firing a gun at three police officers in 2017. Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said Thursday 24-year-old Jorge L. Guzman of Aurora pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer as part of a plea agreement. Prosecutors say undercover Aurora police officers were investigating a street gang's possible involvement in a string of burglaries, including gun thefts, when Guzman shot at officers in an unmarked police van.