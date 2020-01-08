Last sunshine Wednesday, Windy with heavy rain by late Thursday-Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine and above-normal temperatures held over the Tri-State on Wednesday as highs reached the middle 40s. On Thursday, clouds will increase with rain moving in late. Highs on Thursday will climb into the upper 50s. A slow-moving system will stall out over the Ohio Valley from Friday morning through Saturday night. Heavy rainfall is a concern, along with gusty winds and the potential for severe weather Friday night and early Saturday. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will all be possible in that time frame. Alert Days are in place for Friday and Saturday. Colder air sweeps in late Saturday, and some of the rain may mix with or change to snow before ending on Sunday morning. Temps will cool but remain above normal from Sunday into the middle of next week.