Jury deliberating in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury is now deciding if an Evansville woman is guilty of murder.
Officials from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s office say they were given the case late Wednesday morning.
Tanika Stewart was arrested in October after police say she shot Antonio Bushrod, Jr. on Morton Ave.
Police say Stewart handed the gun to officers on scene and told she had shot Bushrod.
Her trial started Monday.
