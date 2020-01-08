Huntingburg mayor sets new goals for current term

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A new year and the start of a new term for Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner.
One big goal for this term the mayor tells us is to continue building on the development that is already underway on 4th Street. After that, Mayor Spinner says he wants to update the comprehensive plan called, “Your home, your Huntingburg.”
Part of that plan is building a new senior citizens center, which is in the planning stages right now.
All that growth brings a need for more skilled workers.
“We have a very vibrant economy, but we have a need for workers and addressing the workforce issues here in Dubois County is a top priority,” explains Mayor Spinner.
Also, the mayor says they are looking at an owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program where they have received grant money from the state. This money would go to 14 homeowners in Huntingburg to bring their housing up to a higher standard.
By doing this, the mayor says it will encourage people to work and stay in Huntingburg.
Mayor Spinner tells us they recently finished up one of their larger projects, the Market Street Park, a place that the community can gather at.
