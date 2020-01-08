Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears made Eddie Jackson the NFL's highest-paid safety on Friday, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension. His agency tweeted the deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace's best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Dee Bekelja added 20 points and No. 16 DePaul beat Providence 80-67. Chante Stonewall chipped in with 14 points for DePaul, which entered ranked third in the country averaging 88.5 points per game. DePaul forced 21 turnovers, totaling 174 in the last seven games. Mary Baskerville, last year's Big East freshman of the year, led Providence with 20 points. The Friars returned to Alumni Hall for their first home game since Nov. 24. The Blue Demons lead the series 21-4, including winning the last 15 games.
CHICAGO (AP) — Alexa Willard scored 21 points, Jasmine Franklin made a game-winning shot in overtime and No. 21 Missouri State beat Loyola-Chicago 74-72 in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams. Missouri State inbounded it with 11.4 seconds left and got it to Franklin in the paint for a contested hook shot just before the final buzzer, Missouri State, which is off to its best start since the 2003-04 team opened 20-1, extended its MVC road winning streak to a school-record 12 games. Abby O'Connor had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Amari Davis had 21 points as Green Bay defeated Illinois-Chicago 85-71. Tarkus Ferguson led the Flames with 19 points.