Earthquakes rock Puerto Rico, local families feel the effects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Puerto Rico is under a state of emergency. At least one person is dead, and hundreds of thousands are without power as earthquakes continue to shake the island.
Local families are worried about their loved ones living there.
Cindy Borrero says her mother went to visit her grandparents in Yauco during the holidays, and multiple earthquakes later in Puerto Rico, she has no way of getting back home. However, this is only the beginning of problems folks impacted by these natural disasters are facing right now.
"This is absolute devastation," said Borrero.
Pure havoc rocked Puerto Rico as multiple back to back earthquakes shake its towns.
“Around 2:30 this morning. It was 6.4 about two to four miles, the epicenter off Yauco, which is where my mother’s side of the family is from,” said Borrero.
It's caused people to have no water or electricity.
“My aunt’s house is gone. It is on the ground. My mom says it feels like the earth is going to split in half,” said Borrero. “Right now, I haven’t been able to get a hold of my mom.”
A natural disaster turned into a nightmare, and now a waiting game for Cindy Borrero who's family is stranded in Yauco.
"I know that they'll survive," said Borrero.
The fight to push through as views of destruction brings flashbacks of Hurricane Maria.
"The island is still actually recovering from Hurricane Maria back in 2017," said Borrero. "There were portions of the island that still didn't have electricity," said Borrero.
A familiar sight for the Borrero family among many others on this island.
"Waiting and seeing what happens next. When will the next earthquake be because, at this point, it's not if there will be another but when."
"The Puerto Rican people as a whole are extremely resourceful. You knock us down we're coming right back up at you," said Borrero.
Borrero says she was able to get in contact with her mother on Tuesday.
Borrero also says, when Hurricane Maria happened, she and the Evansville Puerto Rican Cultural Group came together to raise money for people impacted, and send relief to the area. Now, her plan is to do the same with this natural disaster.
