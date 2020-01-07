Webster, W. Illinois host Ft. Wayne

SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has benefited heavily from its seniors. Brian Patrick, Dylan Carl, Matt Holba and Marcus DeBerry have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Mastodons points this season, though that number's dropped 43 percent over the team's last five games.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 35.6 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 31 over the last five games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.