Video appears to show METS bus driver assaulted

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A video sent to our newsroom appears to show a city bus driver assaulted while they were driving the bus in Evansville.
The video shows a woman approaching the front of the bus before showing the woman get into a verbal altercation with the bus driver.
Just take a look at what happens next.
(WARNING: The video has strong language.)
14 News has reached out to the Evansville Police Department. They tell us there has been a case filed with them.
Right now, they say there are no arrests, and they don’t know who the woman is.
They tell us once they assign an investigator to the case, it’ll be up to the driver if they would like to move forward with any legal action.
We’re told by police that the bus driver didn’t have any serious injuries and didn’t go to the hospital.
