Sunny & Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost early under clear skies as temps drop into the upper 20’s. Sunny and breezy this afternoon as high temps remain in the upper 40’s. Sunny and less breezy Wednesday as high temps drop into the mid-40’s.
Becoming cloudy as rain arrives late Thursday as showers will remain in the forecast through Saturday afternoon. A Flash Flood Watch is likely Friday-Saturday with 3 to 6 inches of rain possible. With so much rain in the forecast, flooding will be the primary concern. The severe thunderstorm threat will set-up to our south. However, windy Saturday as gusts increase 30 to 35 miles an hour.
