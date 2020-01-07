Owensboro Innovation Middle School students move into new classrooms

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Innovation Middle School students got their first look at their new classrooms on Monday.
The middle school students were using one half of the old Owensboro South Middle School campus during the fall semester while the new portions of the building was being transformed.
Construction was completed over winter break.
The new part of the building features a library, commons area and several new classrooms.
Eight rooms have collapsible walls that open up to other classrooms, which encourages the students to engage in dynamic learning.
“This new space gives us a lot of opportunities to be able to collaborate between classes, be able to have small group spaces to where they can be able to work independently and be able to have a more open concept where we can rely on each other," said Mark Moore, Owensboro Innovation Middle School director.
The Owensboro Innovation High School is now under construction on the other side of the building.
That project will be completed by the start of the fall semester.
