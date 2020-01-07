Owensboro announcement to include representatives from American Hydroplane Events

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - American Hydroplane Events says their first big news conference of the decade is Wednesday in Owensboro.
The group’s Facebook page shared the release from the city saying there is a news conference Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The group says hydroplanes, drivers, and team members will be at the news conference, along with special guests.
The page Hydro News reports the Unlimiteds raced in the Owensboro Regatta/ Hydrofair from 1969 to 1978. They say an inboard event was held in the summer of 1979, but that was the last time a hydro roared in Owensboro.
