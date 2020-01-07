Man accused of leading Henderson police on chase in stolen car

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police arrested a man accused of trying to get away from them in a stolen car.
HPD says an officer tried to stop the car at 12th and North Green Street around 9:30 Monday night, but the driver took off and hit an SUV at the corner of 12th and Adams. The driver took off again and was then found and arrested on Adams Lane.
Officers say the driver was 20-year-old Seth Justice, of Henderson.
He’s facing several charges including running from police and leaving an accident.
Police say the car he was driving was reported stolen earlier that night and was also involved in a gas drive off from Thorntons on Green Street.
