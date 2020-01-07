Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE
Beshear urges cooperation on eve of 2020 legislative session
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling for bipartisan cooperation during a legislative session that will be dominated by work on a new two-year state budget. State lawmakers will convene Tuesday for a 60-day session that will stretch into mid-April. Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate, giving them considerable leverage in dealing with the new governor. Since lawmakers last met, Kentucky voters ushered in an era of divided government with Beshear's ouster of Republican Matt Bevin. Beshear said Monday that cross-party cooperation will result in a better budget and “better outcomes" for the state.
HOME EXPLOSION-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Gas utility's neglect led to fatal house explosion
CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) — Relatives of three people who died in a Kentucky home explosion are suing a utility company that they say failed to respond adequately to concerns about the smell of gas. The Nov. 23 explosion killed Phillip Vanderpool, his wife Sueann Vanderpool and homeowner Albert Vanderpool. Relatives are suing Troublesome Creek Gas Corp, stating that leaking gas ignited and exploded. The lawsuit says family members called Troublesome Creek at least four times in the five days before the explosion, complaining of a gas smell. The lawsuit says technicians visited the home three times and did nothing. The utility declined to comment. The explosion remains under investigation.
JUDGE MISCONDUCT-COMMISSION
Kentucky panel suspends judge while inquiry proceeds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge accused of misconduct has been temporarily removed from the bench while an inquiry proceeds. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission said in its order Monday that the panel found “it will be in the best interest of justice” to suspend Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry from the bench with pay while it investigates allegations against her. The order follows a hearing Friday in Frankfort. The commission is investigating nine misconduct charges against Gentry, accusing her of using sex, campaign contributions and retaliation as tools in her judgeship. She has denied the allegations.
FATAL BAR FIGHT
Police identify man who died after fight at a Kentucky bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have identified a man who died after a fight at a Louisville bar. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 35-year-old Christopher McKinney died Sunday of blunt force injuries. Louisville police responded to Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road where they found McKinney suffering from serious injuries. Police say McKinney was hospitalized and later died. Police say McKinney was being escorted from the bar because he was acting unruly when a fight broke out between him and an employee. The fight left McKinney unconscious. The name of the employee wasn't immediately released and no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.
GUN SANCTUARIES-KENTUCKY
Kentucky counties pass resolution supporting gun rights
WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A handful of Kentucky counties have passed resolutions declaring local governments “Second Amendment sanctuaries." Dozens of others are poised to vote on the issue. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Letcher County is among the latest to pass such a resolution as a defense against possible legislation that could limit access to firearms. Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams says the resolution mostly serves to warn politicians of political blowback that could result from supporting gun control legislation. A state lawmaker has said he is drafting a bill for the upcoming legislative session that would allow firearms to be taken if an individual is deemed dangerous.
EAGLE WATCHING
Eagle watching tours offered at 3 Kentucky parks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has announced the dates for this year's Eagle Watch Weekends at state parks. A statement from the agency says tours will be offered Jan. 24-25 at Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Kenlake State Resort Park and Feb. 7-9 at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park. Tours offer participants a chance to see bald eagles looking for food around major lakes in western Kentucky. Each park is offering overnight packages that include tour tickets and lodging.