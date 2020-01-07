KSP: Three arrested after vehicle spotted driving on wrong side of road

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, state police say three people were under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the vehicle they were in was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road.
Troopers pulled the driver over around 7:30 p.m. Monday on East Keigan Street.
Troopers say the driver, 28-year-old Stephanie Clark, and her passengers, 25-year-old Antony Clark, and 52-year-old Debra Clark were all under the influence.
State Police say Antony Clark also had meth on him.
They are all facing various charges.
