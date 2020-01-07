Kentucky Humane Society sees spike in cat adoptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society had its largest adoption year on record with about 6,900 animal adoptions in 2019.
The Humane Society says it’s the first year cat adoptions outnumbered dogs. In total, 3,424 cats found new homes compared to 3,398 dogs.
Adoption officials said cat adoptions have been increasing over the last few years.
“More and more, cats are becoming people’s choice for a new pet,” KHS spokeswoman Andrea Blair said. “Cats are often great companions for senior citizens, busy families, renters, people who travel for work – and we’re seeing many millennials choosing cats as their first furry family members.”
Total adoptions at KHS were up 816 from 2018.
