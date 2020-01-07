Jasper Public Library prepares for move into Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Dubois County, the Jasper Public Library is getting ready to move into the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
The Director of the Jasper Public Library Christine Golden is excited about the construction progress the cultural center is making as they prepare to move their new library into the building.
As technology advances over the years, the Jasper Public Library is adjusting their resources for the community by building a new library and adding new technology like a mobile maker space.
It’s a truck with technological tools in it that would drive around town, to rural areas, festivals and make stops at schools.
“Programming is such an essential part of what any public library does," said Golden. "I mean that’s our bread and butter. That we are able to provide services for the entire community from little kids all the way through adult, senior citizens.”
The cultural center is also going to have an art facility and an event space.
Library officials tell us the work on the new building should wrap up by late fall.
