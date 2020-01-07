Grandmother, three children dead in Bell County fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police and fire officials were on the scene of a fire in Bell County.
Officials say it happened off Highway 217 in the Hutch community near Middlesboro, around 5:45 a.m.
Investigators say a grandmother and her three children died. Police identified the victims as Beulah Mullins, 59, Sierra Posey, 12, Canthia Posey, 11, and Shawn Posey, 8. Mullins had custody of her grandchildren for more than five years.
So far, they have not determined what caused the fire. However, they do not believe someone set it intentionally.
Copyright 2020 WYMT/Gray TV. All rights reserved.