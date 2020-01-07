Free GED tests now available in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced Tuesday that the GED is now free for Kentuckians to take.
Kentucky Skills U, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, will waive testing fees for Kentuckians seeking to earn a GED.
The GED test fee is one of the most common barriers facing adults lacking education in Kentucky, according to a statement from the governor’s office. With more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED® or high school diploma, the EWDC has allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees, which total $120 for the four courses.
“Education is the key to a better future for the Commonwealth and our citizens,” Beshear said in a statement. “This state funding will remove one more barrier for Kentuckians and provide them one more opportunity to earn their GED – a critical piece to helping the more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED or high school diploma to participate in our workforce and thrive.”
Added Coleman: “Every Kentuckian has the right to quality education. As a teacher, I know there is no greater way to positively change a person’s economic situation than lifting their level of education. This announcement is a step forward for our state and signifies our commitment to education.”
Click here to find out how to take the GED test.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.