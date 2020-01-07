Flu cases on the rise in the Tri-State lead to longer wait times at clinics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With flu cases on the rise, you can expect longer wait times at clinics across the Tri-State.
Health experts are letting people know now, so you aren’t caught off guard if you have to make an appointment.
Some Deaconess locations like the one at Mt. Pleasant had wait times that were several hours long on Monday.
“Any immediate health needs you can schedule online with one of our urgent cares or expresses that way you’ll know how long you’ll have to wait, and you have 11 locations to choose from," said Dawn Rogers, patient safety and infection control officer.
Just last week, health professionals at Deaconess Mt. Pleasant tested 540 patients for flu and 50 of those tested positive.
System-wide, out of the 3,400 outpatient flu tests given, 500 tested positive for the flu.
