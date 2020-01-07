Dozens come to meeting to oppose zoning change, potential new development in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Almost a year after the Newburgh Presbyterian Church closes its doors, controversy surrounds the future of the church property.
Dozens of people showed opposition at a Newburgh Planning Commission meeting for the zoning change proposal of the property.
All of this started when Jordan Aigner, representing Aigner Construction, submitted a proposal to change the zoning of the church property from R-1 to R-4. He told 14 News that would allow up to 75-unit apartments to be built there.
Several came to the meeting wearing badges that said R-4 with a slash through it.
“We had a lot of phone calls from neighbors, and a lot of people just didn’t like that density,” said Aigner.
At the meeting, he took back his proposal of R-4. Aigner proposed they build townhomes, and find different zoning for the property. He says they’re trying to compromise.
However, some aren’t buying it.
One neighbor said development like what they’re proposing could harm the quality of life in the area.
“It will hurt property values, it will increase traffic, all kinds of things," said Robert Young, a member in opposition. "Its a net-negative for everybody in that area but not just the people who are right next to there, but for the entire community as well.”
They tabled the discussion on this for a later meeting.
We’ll continue to follow this story.
