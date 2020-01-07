Debate over proposed Posey Co. wind farms blows into 2020

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The debate over one of the most controversial topics in the Tri-State in 2019 is blowing into 2020.
Tuesday, the Posey County Commissioners will meet and hear from the Area Plan Commission about the proposed wind farms.
The original amendment to the zoning ordinance was passed in November by the Area Planning Commission and then it was sent out to local governmental bodies to be approved, but already it’s received push back.
Last week, the Mt. Vernon Common Council voted 5-0 to reject the amendment in its third reading.
The main concern is the wind farms will come to close to the doppler radar in Owensville and will block out its signal. In cases of severe weather, that can have deadly consequences.
The amendment also has a provision to guarantee property values for 20 years, something that Mt. Vernon leaders say is just not feasible.
That means the amendment will have to go back to the planning commission to be looked at and adjusted, after the other governments have had their say on the matter.
Poseyville did adopt the ordinance, but Cynthiana decided to table their discussion until January 8. So, as it stands there’s one approval and one disapproval with two entities still to vote.
