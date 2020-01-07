Criminal Rule 26 active in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Indiana Supreme Court Rule has taken effect across the state. It’s called Criminal Rule 26, and it says an assessment must be done on every newly arrested inmate to determine whether that person should be let out on bond.
The rule just took effect on New Year’s Day, and court officials tell us they are still discussing how they can make it work efficiently.
Criminal Rule 26 states that all inmates must be released on bond or recognizance unless they present a risk of flight or danger to themselves or others. As part of the new rule, probation offices around the state must conduct an evidence-based risk assessment to make these determinations.
However, as Chief Judge Les Shively says, how they conduct and pay for these assessments is still in question.
“I don’t think these probation officers are going to volunteer their time, so if we are going to have to do it in an overwhelming number of these situations and run this assessment. We are going to have to see how we are going to pay for that,” said Judge Shively.
Last year, the rule was piloted in five different counties to test whether or not it decreased the number of inmates in overpopulated jails. Sheriff Dave Wedding says he thinks the effect at his jail would be minimal.
“I think our judges and prosecutors do a really good job of getting our prisoners out who do not need to be incarcerated," said Wedding. “There are some communities who only hold court a couple days a week.”
For now, Judge Shively says this will be a trial and error process, and the superior court judges are working diligently to figure it out.
“They are the ones who deal with this every day, and they have been searching for ways to accomplish this, find the money to get it done and make sure it’s done correctly," said Judge Shively.
There are a few exceptions. Those arrested for murder, treason or who have violated probation in another case, will not be eligible for the assessment.
