Crews demolishing old Mead Johnson building on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A building that has long been part of Evansville’s west side is coming down.
RB, formally known as Mead Johnson, is tearing down “building 35."
The building sits right off the Lloyd Expressway at St. Joe.
According to an article from the Southwest Indiana Chamber, officials say they no longer use the building, which is why they’re tearing it down.
The company says that no one will be losing their jobs, due to the demolition of the building. RB officials say they plan to continue evolving their Evansville campus to prepare themselves for the company’s future.
As for drivers in the area, the right-hand eastbound lane of the Lloyd is blocked while crews work on bringing the building down.
