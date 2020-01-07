City of Jasper mayor shares new plans

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper’s recently elected mayor, Dean Vonderheide, reveals plans for his new four-year term.
“What we really want to do is win the hearts and minds of people to move here,” said Mayor Vonderheide.
There’s a lot on Vonderheide’s mind as he begins his four-year term as mayor.
“We don’t have to copy everyone else. You can’t just be a copy cat and make it,” he said. “You need to really be your unique self."
That’s a motto Vonderheide will use to attract more people to Jasper to fill job openings in the city.
“To do that, we realize there has to be a lot more provided as far as activities and amenities.”
That’s something the City of Jasper has already done as they plan to open a new cultural center in 2021 that will hold an event center, art area, and library.
“I need a good transportation plan, so we can build around the community, and make access to the mid-states corridor," said Vonderheide. "We need the mid-states corridor here in Dubois County, and it’s a high priority for us.”
Other things on the mayor’s bucket list include making a financial plan to further the Impact Jasper Comprehensive Plan, converting older buildings into lofts and apartments, and keeping utility rates low.
“Our utility rates are very low. It makes it attractive for people to move here,” said Vonderheide.
These next four years are focused on what's next for the City of Jasper.
“It’s about preparing for the future. We can’t just keep it the way it’s always been," said Mayor Vonderheide.
The Mayor says the city will also be working with INDOT on several road renovation projects this year.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.