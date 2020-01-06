USI Women’s Basketball playing well despite young team

“For me, it was certainly gonna be a learning process with our basketball team. Our early schedule’s just been relentless," said head coach Rick Stein. "How we handled this tough early schedule was gonna really show us what kinda team we could be. This team’s gonna continue to get better and grow. We’re young, we’re new, we have four freshmen, and they’re playing, they’re playing a lot. Good thing is we have good players. It’s just a new inexperienced bunch that we’re trying to get experience pretty fast. Defensively we have to be a little more consistent. This team’s built to defend and rebound the basketball, we gotta take care of the ball. I think our best basketball’s still ahead of us.”