Sunshine to start the week, heavy rain & flooding threat to finish.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and seasonable weather for the first half of the week. Daily highs will rise to the middle 40s and lows will sink to near 30. A weather system will move into the Tri-State Thursday and bring clouds and rain back into the picture. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. We are on alert for heavy rainfall Friday and Saturday with a flooding risk across the Tri-State. Rain should edge out by Sunday and highs will drop back into the lower 50s by Monday.