Sunny & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday’s sunshine will carry over into the Monday. However, temps will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40’s. Clouds will thicken up tonight as low temps drop to 30-degrees.
Sunny and breezy Tuesday as high temps remain in the mid-40’s. Sunny Wednesday as high temps remain in the mid-40’s.
Clouds and rain arrive Thursday and will remain in the forecast through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is likely Thursday-Saturday with 3 to 6 inches of rainfall possible. With so much rain in the forecast, flooding will be the primary concern. The severe thunderstorm threat will be low.
