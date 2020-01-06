St. Benedict’s opens Women and Family Services shelter in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Saint Benedict’s has officially opened its Women and Family Services shelter.
The building was purchased back in June and has now been transformed to serve the needs of women and children.
Executive Director Harry Pedigo says the new facility will provide laundry services, internet access, shower facilities, employment services and specialized case management workers. Those workers are trained to help women with addiction and any other intervention they may need.
Pedigo says their goal is to help women get back on their feet and out into the workforce. He says the shelter can serve up to thirty women and children per day.
“We want to be able to aid those that can come in who don’t have the ability to take a bath or do their laundry. We want to be able to serve them in that capacity. At some point, we are going to take single women overnight and provide a warm bed for those individuals,” said Pedigo.
The shelter will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
