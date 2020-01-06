Second person dies from injuries sustained in Owensboro fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A second person has died after a fire that Owensboro police are investigating as arson.
The fire happened early in the morning on December 27 at a home in the 3900 block of Kipling Drive, just off JR Miller Boulevard.
Authorities say the fire sent two people to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. One of the victims, 77-year-old David Lashbrook passed away on December 29.
Owensboro police say the second victim, 82-year-old Shelby Lashbrook, died on Saturday from injuries sustained in the fire.
The Owensboro Police Department says they are still investigating the case, and tracking down the person responsible for the fire may take some time.
Anyone with any information about the fire should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.