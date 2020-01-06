OPD: Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Sunday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to the 400 block of Center Street for a man who had suffered a single gunshot wound.
OPD says the victim was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
According to a press release, it was determined the shooting actually happened in the 500 block of Triplett Street.
Detectives are currently investigating.
OPD is asking for anyone with any information about the incident should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
