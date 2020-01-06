11 new EPD officers sworn in on Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department appointed 11 new officers at the Victory Theater Monday afternoon.
After they were administered their oath, each officer was presented with their badge.
New officers say they’re excited to be serving the city they grew up in.
“I’m very excited. Looking forward to be serving the citizens of Evansville," said Officer Dillen Friend. "It’s good to be here, the city I was born. And work and serve the citizens here.”
The city also held a merit award presentation.
EPD recognized officers Daniel Betz and Kent Walker for their “exceptional actions” during a shooting situation at Sportsman’s Bar in 2019.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.