New book reflects on ‘77 UE Basketball Team plane crash, author signs copies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a tragedy the Tri-State will never forget, and now it’s immortalized in a book.
“We Will Rise: A True Story of Tragedy and Resurrection in the American Heartland” authored by Steve Beaven, reflects on a 1977 plane crash in Evansville. The crash killed all aboard, including members of the University of Evansville Men’s Basketball team.
“I was 10 when this happened," said Beaven. "So I remember it crystal clear. And, I think that everyone else who was in town that night remembers it the same way. It was an indelible moment.”
He spent part of Sunday afternoon talking about his book and signing copies dozens of people at Barnes and Noble off Green River Rd.
Beaven tells us that he started writing the book full time in 2016. He said he conducted more than 200 interviews for the book.
Beaven said he just hopes the book honors those lost in the crash.
“I hope that for the people who, who lost their sons or their brothers on that flight, I hope it’s sort of a permanent record of who those folks were," said Beaven.
While 14 News was at the store Sunday, an employee at Barnes and Nobel said the store had sold out of the book. The book is also being sold online.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.