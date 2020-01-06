Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

EAGLE MARSH EXPANSION
Northeastern Indiana nature preserve gets 40-acre addition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A swampy nature preserve in northeastern Indiana is growing by 40 acres thanks to a financial gift from an anonymous donor. The Little River Wetlands Project announced Monday that it had purchased the mostly undeveloped property from Republic Services, a recycling and garbage company, to expand Eagle Marsh. The acquisition boosts the nature preserve's footprint to 831 acres southwest of Fort Wayne. The Journal Gazette reports that purchase price for the land was not disclosed, but it was funded by a local couple who prefer to remain anonymous, and grants from The Nature Conservancy and the Ropchan Foundation.
Body found in Indiana pond identified as Chicago man
FISH LAKE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a body found in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as a Chicago man who family members say had been missing for weeks. WSBT-TV reports the La Porte County coroner has identified the man as 47-year-old Joseph Clopton of Chicago. He went missing in mid-December. Family members and friends searched his Chicago neighborhood for him. Authorities say he was found near Fish Lake in Indiana outside a bait shop. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Twins born in Indiana have birthdays in different decades
CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Twins born at an Indiana hospital around New Years Day have birthdays in different decades. Dawn Gilliam delivered one baby at 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, and second baby 30 minutes later at 12:07 a.m. on January 1, 2020. She and her partner Jason Tello say they're still overwhelmed. The twins weren't due until mid-February. The siblings have been recovering in the neonatal intensive care unit of Ascension St. Vincent in Carmel. Gilliam says she pictures future New Years Eves will be family celebrations.
Judge: Man charged in 2018 murders to act as own attorney
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man charged in the slayings of two people found in a nature preserve and an abandoned farmhouse will act as his own attorney. Thirty-nine-year-old Daniel Lee Jones Sr., is charged in the deaths of 39-year-old Trinity Rose Parker and 35-year-old David L. Phillips, both of Anderson. The murders happened in 2018. Jones is being held at Delaware County jail. He faces two murder counts and criminal confinement. The (Muncie) Star Press reports a judge has allowed Jones to act has his own attorney at trial in May. Four others are charged in connection with the killings.
Report blames 65 Indiana child deaths on abuse or neglect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new report shows that 65 Indiana children died from abuse or neglect during 2018, the same number as its last year-long review. The Indiana Department of Child Services said it investigated 242 child fatalities in that happened in 2018, determining that 26% of those deaths were from abuse or neglect. Northwestern Indiana’s Lake County had the most abuse or neglect deaths during 2018 with eight, while central Indiana’s Madison County was next highest with five. Those deaths occurred while the child services agency has struggled with high turnover among caseworkers and a jump in cases blamed on more drug-addicted parents.
New Indiana rule adds risk assessments for booked inmates
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Criminal justice officials say a new Indiana rule requiring that booked inmates be assessed to determine the risks or benefits of releasing them before trial is expected to eventually reduce overcrowding at the state’s county jails. Criminal Rule 26 was adopted by the Indiana Supreme Court in 2017 but it didn’t take effect statewide until Jan. 1. The new system requires that all inmates be released on bond or recognizance unless they present a "substantial risk of flight or danger to themselves or others." It also mandates that an evidence-based risk assessment be used to help make that determination.
Trae Young has 41 points to power Hawks past Pacers, 116-111
ATLANTA (AP) — The backcourt combination of Trae Young and Kevin Huerter has helped the Atlanta Hawks take a rare home win. Young scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half and Huerter added a season-high 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. The Hawks recovered after blowing a 22-point lead in the first quarter. Young and Huerter combined to make nine 3-point shots. The Hawks, who have the NBA's worst record, improved to only 4-12 in home games. Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.
Indiana GOP holding off teacher pay action in 2020 session
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Indiana Republicans are inclined to wait another year before further boosting school funding despite a Statehouse rally by thousands of teachers and state tax revenues growing faster than expected. Members of the Republican-dominated General Assembly will return Monday to the Statehouse in Indianapolis for their 2020 session, during which they will face continued calls from teacher unions and Democrats for better teacher pay. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to wait for recommendations later this year from his teacher pay commission rather than have lawmakers take action during their session that’s set to last until early March.