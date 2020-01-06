Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Marlon Stewart tied his career high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca had his fourth consecutive double-double, and North Dakota beat Purdue Fort Wayne 83-69. Stewart added eight assists and six rebounds and Rebraca finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Brady Danielson and Stewart hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave North Dakota the lead for good at 30-27 and sparked a 13-4 run to close the first half. Stewart scored seven points in that stretch and added five points and two assists during a 12-2 spurt to open the second. Dylan Carl led Fort Wayne with 19 points.