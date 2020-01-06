Harlem Globetrotters coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harlem Globetrotters are making their return to the Ford Center in just a couple of weeks.
It’s a part of their Pushing the Limits World Tour that aims for the team to create bigger moments and memories in every game they play in.
The Globetrotters will attempt to break a world record live at each game on the tour.
There will also be introducing the “fifth quarter,” which is a free interactive post-game autograph session.
The Globetrotters will tip-off on January 16 at 7 p.m. at the Ford Center.
