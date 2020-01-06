Evansville Signature School opens new building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Signature School is celebrating a multi-million dollar expansion.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch were on hand Monday to cut the ribbon at the Robert L. Koch Center for the Arts and Sciences.
The new building is located downtown on the corner of Sixth and Main.
School officials hope this new spot helps increase career and college readiness and develop the skills needed in today’s workforce.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.