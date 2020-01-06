2020 Evansville River Run canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve learned that the 2020′s Evansville River Run has been canceled.
According to organizers, the support they had seen in the past from both registrations and sponsorship did not happen this time around.
They say the race, which starts in Henderson then goes across the twin bridges to downtown Evansville, is a tremendous undertaking, especially financially.
They say the decision had to be made in the best interests of all involved.
You can email info@riseupandrun.com if you have any questions.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.