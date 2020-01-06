Evansville prepares for flooding with rain in the forecast

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With a lot of rain in the forecast for later this week, the City of Evansville is taking precautionary plans to make sure you’re safe on the roads.
Many drains around the city are covered with leaves and other debris, and the city is asking if you see any drains like that in your neighborhood to please clean it up. This is all in an effort to help prevent flooding.
City crews will also be out over the next few days cleaning up those low lying areas where flooding is more likely to happen when we get a lot of rain.
If you do see it in your neighborhood and clean it up, it will not only keep you safe but also others who are driving on those roadways.
“With all of the rain that we’re expecting, there’s always the potential for some flooding and ponding," said Todd Robertson with the Department of Transportation and Services. "So it helps everyone if we can try to work together to try to keep the drains clear.”
If you do run into those problems areas as that rain comes in this week, do not try to drive through any amount of water on the roadway because you don’t know what could be under it.
