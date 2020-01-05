Dry through Wednesday, heavy rain likely late week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our weather remains relatively calm for the next few days, but I have added Alert Days for Friday and Saturday due to the threat of heavy rain and flooding.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight under mostly clear skies.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We will see a few more clouds Monday night into Tuesday morning, but it looks like the rain chances will stay to our south until Thursday.
Clouds will quickly move into our region Thursday morning, and rain will follow in the afternoon and evening. The rain chances will then continue throughout Friday and Saturday and could even linger into early Sunday morning.
Right now, it looks like the primary threat for severe thunderstorms will stay to our south, but heavy rain and some flooding seem likely. This forecast may change some over the next few days, but if the current trend holds, most of the Tri-State will pick up 3 to 5 inches of rain from Thursday to Saturday. This will likely lead to flooding issues, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
