Buffalo looks for road win vs Ball State

SENIOR STUDS: Buffalo's Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 37.9 percent of the 95 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 26 over the last three games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.