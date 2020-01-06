Annual Night of Memories set for Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since 1993, the Tri-State Hot Stove League has raised over $1.5 million for local youth organizations and athletic programs, and its biggest fundraiser is Saturday, January 11.
As usual, it will be a star-studded cast including former Rex Mundi, Purdue and Dolphins quarterback, Bob Griese, Memorial and Yankees’ first baseman, Don Mattingly, Mater Dei and Phillies pitcher, Jerad Eickhoff, and for the first time, Olympic gold medalist and Reitz grad Lilly King.
They are also bringing in two more big-time stars, former Cardinals and Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez, and former Cubs and Cardinals hall of fame relief pitcher, Lee Smith.
The autograph session is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. followed by the auction and question and answer session from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The event is hosted out at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.
